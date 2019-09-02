Home Entertainment Kannada

Anusha Ranganath paired opposite Vinay Rajkumar in sports drama

The film, made under the Pushkar Films banner, marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Karm Chawla; it will see the actor in a boxer’s role

Published: 02nd September 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Anusha Ranganath

Actress Anusha Ranganath

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Vinay Rajkumar is getting ready to play a boxer’s role in cinematographer-turned-director Karm Chawla’s debut venture. This is the 11th film under the banner of producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, and the team in the process of finalising the lead cast. The team has now brought on board Anusha Ranganath, the sister of Ashika Ranganath.

Anusha has made a transition from the small screen to tinsel town. She started with Soda Buddi, and followed it up with Life 360 and Once More Kaurava. The actor’s Andavaada is yet to be released.

The project with Vinay is said to be more or less a relaunch for Anusha, who is making a comeback on the silver screen after a gap. This will be the first film to be helmed by Karm Chawla, who has been associated with films like Ulidavaru Kandante, Kirik Party, Humble Politician Nogaraj and Avane Srimannarayana.

Apart from Vinay and Anusha, the film will also feature Gopal Deshpande, who plays a coach in the sports drama. More on this will be revealed by the makers on the occasion of the muhurath, when the team plans to make an official announcement, and release the first look poster and the title.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anusha Ranganath Vinay Rajkumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
Video
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp