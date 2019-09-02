Anusha Ranganath paired opposite Vinay Rajkumar in sports drama

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Vinay Rajkumar is getting ready to play a boxer’s role in cinematographer-turned-director Karm Chawla’s debut venture. This is the 11th film under the banner of producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, and the team in the process of finalising the lead cast. The team has now brought on board Anusha Ranganath, the sister of Ashika Ranganath.

Anusha has made a transition from the small screen to tinsel town. She started with Soda Buddi, and followed it up with Life 360 and Once More Kaurava. The actor’s Andavaada is yet to be released.

The project with Vinay is said to be more or less a relaunch for Anusha, who is making a comeback on the silver screen after a gap. This will be the first film to be helmed by Karm Chawla, who has been associated with films like Ulidavaru Kandante, Kirik Party, Humble Politician Nogaraj and Avane Srimannarayana.

Apart from Vinay and Anusha, the film will also feature Gopal Deshpande, who plays a coach in the sports drama. More on this will be revealed by the makers on the occasion of the muhurath, when the team plans to make an official announcement, and release the first look poster and the title.