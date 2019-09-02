Home Entertainment Kannada

Ramesh Aravind lends voice for Sudeep-starrer Pailwaan’s opening line

A peppy dance number featuring Sudeep along with Aakansha Singh will be released today, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

Kannada actor Sudeep

By Express News Service

It’s festive spirit all around on Sudeep’s birthday, which coincides with Ganesha Chaturthi on Monday. For Kichcha’s fans, it only calls for a double celebration. While the actor is currently focused on his work, juggling between various projects, in Kannada, Telugu and Hindi, he is also looking forward to Pailwaan’s release on September 12.

With cinematographer-turned-director S Krishna taking up the producer’s responsibility for the star’s film, the project has been getting the best support from various celebrities from the industry.

Puneeth Rajkumar graced the audio launch, and now, making it more special for Pailwaan is Ramesh Aravind, who has lent his voice for the sports drama.

Ramesh’s voice narrative will be the opening line of Pailwaan, something that has apparently been done only for the Kannada version. Director S Krishna and the team consider this a sweet gesture from the actor-director, who agreed to their request with no second thought and did the recording on Saturday.

Made under RRR Motion Pictures and produced by Swapna Krishna, the film will see a worldwide release in five languages.

Pailwaan also marks the debut of Suniel Shetty in Kannada films, along with Aakanksha Singh as the female lead. The film’s music has been scored by Arjun Janya, and the makers will be unveiling another track, Kannu Chappale, on Monday. The fast track features the lead pair, and has been choreographed by Ganesh Archarya.

