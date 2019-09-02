Ravichandran reveals first look of Ravi Bopanna

By Express News Service

Ravichandran, who will direct Ravi Bopanna as well as compose music for and star in the film, unveils the film’s poster on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The film will see the actor as a retired police official, and will be featured in an all-new avatar in the thriller. City Express got hold of a few stills, and they show the Crazy Star in his popular salt-and-pepper bearded look.

The multi- faceted actor, who likes to explain the character in a couple of lines, has done it in Ravi Bopanna too, with ‘Sidiyo Kidigalu eshte edru, Benki Benkine and Meese Mele Kai, Savalige Si’ are a couple of lines that go with the poster. The film has the tag line Drishya 2, and a major portion of it is currently being shot in Coorg.

The film is produced by Ajith, and has Sudeep making a guest appearance as an advocate. It also features Kavya Shetty and Ravi Shankar Gowda in the cast.