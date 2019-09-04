Aaradya Shetty credits Tulu film industry for her career growth as an actor

By Express News Service

Tulu film industry is not only coming up with quality films, but has also been giving rise to young talents. Aaradya Shetty is among the new wave of actors who have made a mark in Tulu films.

The actor, who has been part of the Kannada film Nishbda 2, is now looking forward to the Darshan-starrer Odeya, in which she plays a pivotal role. She is also gearing up for the release of her third Tulu film, titled The Last Bench, and is looking to mark her mark in a Tamil film.

However, she says she would reveal the details only after she gets on board the project. “Tulu films were earlier not a recognisable industry, but today people across the world wait to watch films made in this language. It has also opened doors for young actors like me, who want to pursue acting as a career. It was my work in Tulu that helped me get my first Kannada film,” she says.

The fashion designer-turned-actor is also said to design her costumes for her films. “My dance skills have also been a plus point,” says Aaradya, who now wants to act in films made in different languages. “As newcomers, we have the opportunity to experiment in various films in different regions, before we finally settle in one industry,” she says.