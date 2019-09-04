Home Entertainment Kannada

Aaradya Shetty credits Tulu film industry for her career growth as an actor

Tulu film industry is not only coming up with quality films, but has also been giving rise to young talents.

Published: 04th September 2019 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actress Aaradya Shetty

Sandalwood actress Aaradya Shetty

By Express News Service

Tulu film industry is not only coming up with quality films, but has also been giving rise to young talents. Aaradya Shetty is among the new wave of actors who have made a mark in Tulu films.

The actor, who has been part of the Kannada film Nishbda 2, is now looking forward to the Darshan-starrer Odeya, in which she plays a pivotal role. She is also gearing up for the release of her third Tulu film, titled The Last Bench, and is looking to mark her mark in a Tamil film.

However, she says she would reveal the details only after she gets on board the project. “Tulu films were earlier not a recognisable industry, but today people across the world wait to watch films made in this language. It has also opened doors for young actors like me, who want to pursue acting as a career. It was my work in Tulu that helped me get my first Kannada film,” she says.

The fashion designer-turned-actor is also said to design her costumes for her films. “My dance skills have also been a plus point,” says Aaradya, who now wants to act in films made in different languages. “As newcomers, we have the opportunity to experiment in various films in different regions, before we finally settle in one industry,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aaradya Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
Video
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp