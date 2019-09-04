I couldn’t have asked for a better climax for 'Pogaru': Director Nanda Kishore

By Express News Service

It’s been a hectic 15-day climax shoot for Dhruva Sarja and the entire Pogaru team, since they had brought down not one but four well-known bodybuilders and athletes from different parts of the world for it. City Express had reported earlier that Morgan Aste from France, popularly known as Big Rock, would be a part of it.

The climax portion of the film also features Kai Greene, John Lucas, and Jo Linder. With the major schedule getting wrapped up on Thursday, director Nanda Kishore says though the schedule has drained the entire team, shooting the climax has given them a satisfying feeling.

CE got hold of a few pictures from the sets, one of which features Dhruva Sarja in a fight sequence with Kai Greene. The professional bodybuilder from USA, a three-time runners-up in Mr Olmpia, is not new to cinema, having acted in a few American films.

John Lucas, a fitness model from South Africa and also a bodybuilder and a well-known dancer, is a known face in Tamil and Telugu industry, while Jo Linder, a bodybuilder from Germany, has become an online sensation, popular for his muscled chest.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better climax for Pogaru,” says Nanda Kishore, giving the credit to producer BK Gangadhar. “This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the producer. He has not only invested over Rs 3 crore, just for the climax portions, but has stood by us like a rock. He has been part of the day-to-day activities on the sets, and something like this coming from a producer should be appreciated. Secondly, I should acknowledge Dhruva Sarja’s energy level.

He is impeccable, and I have very few words to express for his work. He comes across as an actor full of passion,” says Nanda Kishore, adding, “Lastly, as technicians, we are happy that we could justify the presence of these bodybuilders in Pogaru to the fullest. It was a great experience, and it will be worth every penny. Viewers who watch them on the big screen will not only appreciate them but will also look into the achievements they have accomplished as bodybuilders and athletes. It’s not about their looks or fame, but this film also goes on to prove that they can act. They have delivered whatever they were asked to do.”