'KGF: Chapter 2' schedule resumes in Hyderabad from today

The stupendous success of Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 1 — in all the five languages it was released in — has led to high anticipation levels among cine-goers about Chapter 2.

Director Prashanth Neel, who has completed the shooting of a major portion at Kolar Gold Fields, will resume the next schedule in Hyderabad from Wednesday, which will be followed by a leg in Bengaluru.

The action period drama, produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, is getting a bigger scale, with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt being brought on broad in the role of Adheera.

However, the makers haven’t yet made official the buzz about Raveena Tandon joining the magnum opus, which has been doing the rounds for a long time.

The film’s heroine is Srinidhi Shetty, and the rest of the cast includes Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Vasishta Simha, and Naseer. KGF Chapter 2 is expected to be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, in 2020, but a date hasn’t been fixed yet.

Prashanth Neel, besides directing the film, has taken charge of the story, screenplay and dialogues. The film has Bhuvan Gowda as the cinematographer, while Ravi Basrur is scoring the music and Shivakumar is the art director.