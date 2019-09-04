Home Entertainment Kannada

'KGF: Chapter 2' schedule resumes in Hyderabad from today

Prashanth Neel, besides directing the film, has taken charge of the story, screenplay and dialogues.

Published: 04th September 2019 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

A still from the film 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

By Express News Service

The stupendous success of Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 1 — in all the five languages it was released in — has led to high anticipation levels among cine-goers about Chapter 2.

Director Prashanth Neel, who has completed the shooting of a major portion at Kolar Gold Fields, will resume the next schedule in Hyderabad from Wednesday, which will be followed by a leg in Bengaluru. 

ALSO READ: Here's why a Karnataka court halted 'KGF: Chapter 2' shooting

The action period drama, produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, is getting a bigger scale, with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt being brought on broad in the role of Adheera.

However, the makers haven’t yet made official the buzz about Raveena Tandon joining the magnum opus, which has been doing the rounds for a long time.  

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt will make a huge impression in 'KGF Chapter 2', says Yash

The film’s heroine is Srinidhi Shetty, and the rest of the cast includes Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Vasishta Simha, and Naseer. KGF Chapter 2 is expected to be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, in 2020, but a date hasn’t been fixed yet.

Prashanth Neel, besides directing the film, has taken charge of the story, screenplay and dialogues. The film has Bhuvan Gowda as the cinematographer, while Ravi Basrur is scoring the music and Shivakumar is the art director.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KGF Chapter 2 KGF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
Video
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp