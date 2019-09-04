Home Entertainment Kannada

Masala Coffee music band makes Sandalwood debut

Ananya Kashyap

Ananya Kashyap

By Express News Service

Mundina Nildana is making noise for all the right reasons. The character introduction teaser on YouTube has got more than 1 lakh views so far, and the team is now geared up for the release of its first single video song, called Manase Maya, on Wednesday.

The song has been composed by the popular Masala Coffee band. Sung by state award-winning singer Sooraj Santhosh and Varun Sunil, its has been penned by lyricist Kiran Kaverappa, and choreographed by Vishwa Kiran Nambi, who had earlier come up with Manase Moggulu in Mahanati.

The song blends contemporary moves and classical music, and features Ananya Kashyap, who is introduced through the number. It also features the band, along with actors Praveen Tej and Ajay Raj, while Arshad Khan of Raazi movie fame is seen playing the esraj instrument.

“The song is very fresh and has a different style of narrative, where the band is featured along with the actress. By blending the music album style with the movie narrative, it creates a lot of curiosity amongst viewers,” says director Vinay Bharadwaj, the director of Mundina Nildana, who shot the song in a huge empty well.

“It was extremely tough to get in and get out of the well. The visuals look cinematic and the USP is its contemporary approach. The band came down from different parts of India to film the video in Bengaluru,” he adds.

he movie is produced by Coastal Breeze Productions, and the audio rights have been bagged by PRK Audio. Its cinematography has been handled by Abhimanyu Sadanandan and graded by Siddhartha Gandhi from Red Chillies Color.

