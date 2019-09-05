Home Entertainment Kannada

Nagabharana will not direct 'Jugari Cross', says producer

Kaddipudi Chandru says he is not able to meet the budget expectations of the senior director, will look for another director for film starring Chiranjeevi Sarja

T S Nagabharana; Kaddipudi Chandru

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

There has been a lot of hype around Chiranjeevi Sarja’s next film, Jugari Cross. The film, produced by Kaddipudi Chandru, was launched on February 10 with a simple pooja, and had T S Nagabharana as the director on board. The makers had embarked on a location hunt, and planned to start the shooting soon. However, the suspense thriller drama is getting a twist even before it goes on the floor.

Accordingly to the latest developments, Nagabharana will not be helming the project, and the producer is now looking for another director. Confirming this news, producer Chandru told CE that he was keen that a senior director like Nagabharana handles this project, but now he has to change the plan.

“I am not able to meet the budget that Nagabharana expects for Jugari Cross, and have discussed the matter with the director, and his son, Pannaga Bharana,” said Kaddipudi Chandru, who has bought the rights of the book written by Poornachandra Tejasvi. “After much thought, I have decided to go with another director, who can match my budget, and the search in on,” he added. The makers, who had signed up senior actors Rangayana Raghu and Karisubbu as part of the cast, had also got Harish Bagalawadi to write the film’s screenplay and dialogues, Vasuki Vaibhav as the music director, and HC Venu as the cameraman.

Director Kodlu Ramakrishna had earlier initiated this project with Shivarajkumar, but the project did not take off due to unknown reasons.

