'Nanna Prakara' will be heading to Bollywood

Nanna Prakara also stars Priyamani and Mayuri Kyatri and It will also see a dubbed version in Tamil and Malayalam.

A still from the film Nanna Prakara.

By Express News Service

Debutant Vinay Balaji is a happy man, for his first directorial venture, Nanna Prakara, which has been received well by the Kannada audience is set to be remade in Hindi. The producers from Bollywood have liked the film’s content, especially the presentation of its screenplay, and have held discussions with the director. An official announcement is expected to be made soon.

The makers are keen to approach Ajay Devgn for the project. The production house feels that the hero will be the right fit to reprise Kishore’s role, who played a cop in the suspense thriller. However, an official confirmation about the cast will be made as and when it gets finalised. Meanwhile, talks are also on for the film to be remade in Telugu.

Nanna Prakara also stars Priyamani and Mayuri Kyatri. It will also see a dubbed version in Tamil and Malayalam. The film, made under the banner of GVK Combines has Manohar Joshi as the DOP and Arjun Ram scoring music.

