Home Entertainment Kannada

Adhyaksha sings Amma Naan Sale Aade

This will be the second track to be released by the makers on September 10.

Published: 09th September 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

By Express News Service

 

Keeping in theme with the film’s title, the makers of Adhyaksha in America have looked at including a couple of lines — Amma Naan Sale Aade, America Paal aade — from Kashinath’s directorial.

The track from Meesehotta Gandasige Demandappo Demandu, sung by the actor-director himself, is still popular today. It will be a dream song featuring Shan and Ragini, and sung by Tippu, with the rest of the lyrics written by V Nagendra Prasad.

This will be the second track to be released by the makers on September 10. The romantic comedy-drama helmed by dialogue writer-turned-director Yoganand will hit theatres on October 4.

Adhyaksha in America has been extensively shot in America. Ragini is paired opposite the actor for the first time, while Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, and Shivaraj K R Pete are also part of the cast. The film’s music has been scored by music director V Harikrishna.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amma Naan Sale Aade Adhyaksha in America

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Video
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp