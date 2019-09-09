Adhyaksha sings Amma Naan Sale Aade

By Express News Service

Keeping in theme with the film’s title, the makers of Adhyaksha in America have looked at including a couple of lines — Amma Naan Sale Aade, America Paal aade — from Kashinath’s directorial.

The track from Meesehotta Gandasige Demandappo Demandu, sung by the actor-director himself, is still popular today. It will be a dream song featuring Shan and Ragini, and sung by Tippu, with the rest of the lyrics written by V Nagendra Prasad.

This will be the second track to be released by the makers on September 10. The romantic comedy-drama helmed by dialogue writer-turned-director Yoganand will hit theatres on October 4.

Adhyaksha in America has been extensively shot in America. Ragini is paired opposite the actor for the first time, while Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, and Shivaraj K R Pete are also part of the cast. The film’s music has been scored by music director V Harikrishna.