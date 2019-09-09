Home Entertainment Kannada

Debutant director Maurya walks out of Buddhivantha 2

Creative differences between actor Upendra and the filmmaker led to this move; Jayaram, an associate of R Chandru, is said to have taken the directorial responsibilities

Published: 09th September 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Upendra in Buddhivantha 2

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

 

Buddhivantha 2, Upendra’s latest film, started with much aplomb. But now, debutant director D N Maurya has walked out of the project merely 20 days after shooting began.

Though the production house, Crystal Paark Cinemas, is tight-lipped on the matter, sources say creative differences between the actor and the director led to this development. The story of Buddhivantha 2 has been retained, but with a lot of changes in the screenplay, the source added. 

The project, however, is on schedule, and debutant director Jayaram is said to have stepped in. He has earlier worked as an associate with director R Chandru in I Love You. Upendra, who was working with a newcomer had, in an earlier interview with CE, made a special mention about director Maurya, saying, “Today, directors enter with fresh ideas and a new vision. Maurya is no exception. Buddhivantha 2 is an action thriller and Maurya’s interesting screenplay comes with a message.”  

Buddhivantha 2 features Upendra in a double role, with one of the character being that of a philosopher. The film, featuring actor Aditya as an antogonist, for the first time,  has Sonal Monteiro and Meghana Raj in the female lead roles. Music director Gurukiran is collaborating with Upendra for songs and background score, while Bharat Parashuram is the cinematographer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Upendra Buddhivantha 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Video
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp