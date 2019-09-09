Debutant director Maurya walks out of Buddhivantha 2

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Buddhivantha 2, Upendra’s latest film, started with much aplomb. But now, debutant director D N Maurya has walked out of the project merely 20 days after shooting began.

Though the production house, Crystal Paark Cinemas, is tight-lipped on the matter, sources say creative differences between the actor and the director led to this development. The story of Buddhivantha 2 has been retained, but with a lot of changes in the screenplay, the source added.

The project, however, is on schedule, and debutant director Jayaram is said to have stepped in. He has earlier worked as an associate with director R Chandru in I Love You. Upendra, who was working with a newcomer had, in an earlier interview with CE, made a special mention about director Maurya, saying, “Today, directors enter with fresh ideas and a new vision. Maurya is no exception. Buddhivantha 2 is an action thriller and Maurya’s interesting screenplay comes with a message.”

Buddhivantha 2 features Upendra in a double role, with one of the character being that of a philosopher. The film, featuring actor Aditya as an antogonist, for the first time, has Sonal Monteiro and Meghana Raj in the female lead roles. Music director Gurukiran is collaborating with Upendra for songs and background score, while Bharat Parashuram is the cinematographer.