Home Entertainment Kannada

Puneeth and Jaggesh eager to work together

Puneeth Rajkumar and Jaggesh may soon come together in a film.

Published: 09th September 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Puneeth Rajkumar and Jaggesh may soon come together in a film. The announcement came from the Power Star himself on the reality game show, Kannada Kotyadhipathi, hosted by him. The senior actor was on the hot seat on Saturday, and the two expressed their admiration for each other’s work in front of the audience.

Puneeth said he is a big fan of Jaggesh, and has been a regular viewer of his movies, including some favourite ones that he likes to watch over and over again. Jaggesh, known for his comedy lines, delivered the popular dialogue, Aithalakadi pakadi jumma, on demand from Puneeth and the audience. He also said a few words about Dr. Rajkumar and Puneeth. Now, it is up to the directors to come up with a script that can bring the two together. 

Apart from the reality show, Puneeth is currently busy with the shooting of Yuvarathnaa. The film, directed by Santhosh Ananddram, is being made under the banner of Hombale Films. Jaggesh, on the other hand, is shooting for Totapuri, directed by Vijayaprasad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puneeth Rajkumar Jaggesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Video
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp