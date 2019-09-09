Puneeth and Jaggesh eager to work together

By Express News Service

Puneeth Rajkumar and Jaggesh may soon come together in a film. The announcement came from the Power Star himself on the reality game show, Kannada Kotyadhipathi, hosted by him. The senior actor was on the hot seat on Saturday, and the two expressed their admiration for each other’s work in front of the audience.

Puneeth said he is a big fan of Jaggesh, and has been a regular viewer of his movies, including some favourite ones that he likes to watch over and over again. Jaggesh, known for his comedy lines, delivered the popular dialogue, Aithalakadi pakadi jumma, on demand from Puneeth and the audience. He also said a few words about Dr. Rajkumar and Puneeth. Now, it is up to the directors to come up with a script that can bring the two together.

Apart from the reality show, Puneeth is currently busy with the shooting of Yuvarathnaa. The film, directed by Santhosh Ananddram, is being made under the banner of Hombale Films. Jaggesh, on the other hand, is shooting for Totapuri, directed by Vijayaprasad.