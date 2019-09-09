Short filmmaker Ganesh Hegde to debut with a feature film

By Express News Service

Ganesh Hegde has been winning accolades and awards for his short film, Aavarta, at various festivals across the world, including New York, Rome, Bangladesh, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The film, which narrates a story based on karma, was a runner-up at Kittaak International Short Film Festival, USA, and won the awards for best actor in lead role and best music director at SIIMA.

Anant Nag

The debutant director, who has worked in Seven Odds -- a group of writers headed by Rakshit Shetty -- got together with Lightbucket Productions, produced by Vinay Shetty, Sumanth Shetty, and Amit Pandey. The short film features Tarak Ponappa in the lead role, along with Vinay and Naresh as part of the cast.

The film’s success has now led them to work on a feature film, which is currently in the final stage of writing. The team is looking to cast Anant Nag, and will soon approach the legendary actor with a bound script. “After the storyboard got designed, we felt that Anant Nag is a perfect fit, and we hope to have him on board,” says Vinay, one of the producers of the film.