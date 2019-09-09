Home Entertainment Kannada

Short filmmaker Ganesh Hegde to debut with a feature film

Ganesh Hegde has been winning accolades and awards for his short film, Aavarta, at various festivals across the world, including New York, Rome, Bangladesh, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Published: 09th September 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Ganesh Hegde has been winning accolades and awards for his short film, Aavarta, at various festivals across the world, including New York, Rome, Bangladesh, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The film, which narrates a story based on karma, was a runner-up at Kittaak International Short Film Festival, USA, and won the awards for best actor in lead role and best music director at SIIMA.

Anant Nag

The debutant director, who has worked in Seven Odds -- a group of writers headed by Rakshit Shetty -- got together with Lightbucket Productions, produced by Vinay Shetty, Sumanth Shetty, and Amit Pandey. The short film features Tarak Ponappa in the lead role, along with Vinay and Naresh as part of the cast.

The film’s success has now led them to work on a feature film, which is currently in the final stage of writing. The team is looking to cast Anant Nag, and will soon approach the legendary actor with a bound script. “After the storyboard got designed, we felt that Anant Nag is a perfect fit, and we hope to have him on board,” says Vinay, one of the producers of the film.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganesh Hegde Aavarta Anant Nag

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Video
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp