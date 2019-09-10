Home Entertainment Kannada

Shivanna back in action, resumes shooting for Harsha’s Bhajarangi 2  

Century Star has almost recovered from a shoulder injury; says he will reach the sets of Harsha’s directorial on Wednesday.

Published: 10th September 2019 11:49 AM

Shivarajkumar

By Express News Service

Shivarajkumar, who was advised a few months of rest to recuperate from his shoulder injury, is back in action.  The Century Star will join the shooting for A Harsha’s directorial, Bhajarangi 2.

The actor had a muscle tear and was operated upon on July 10 in London. Shivanna is now in Chennai for shooting a commercial ad, and said, “I am 70 per cent fine, and will start shooting for Bhajarangi 2 from Wednesday.

The doctor had advised me to rest for a couple of months, which I followed. I will start with the regular sequences in this schedule, and will get into heavy-duty action from November.” Bhajarangi 2, the fourth project by Shivanna and Jayanna Combines, will be yet another Kannada film that will be simultaneously dubbed and released in all the South Indian languages and Hindi. 

Shivarajkumar also has Drona lined up for release. The film, helmed by Pramod Chakravarthy, will show the actor in a unique role.

It will be followed by Ayushmanbhava, made under the banner of Dwarakish Chitra. The project, produced by Yogish Dwarakish, is directed by P Vasu and features actors Rachita Ram and Nidhi Subbaiah. It is now in the post-production stage.

