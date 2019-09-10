Upendra, R Chandru to team up for an underworld subject

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The success of I Love You will bring back the hit combination of actor Upendra and director R Chandru on the silver screen again. A big announcement about the project, along with the title launch, will be done on the 100th-day celebration of their latest outing, to be held on September 14.

More details are expected to be revealed on the Real Star’s birthday on September 18. Before that, however, City Express dug up a few details of the upcoming project.

According to a source, the director, who is thrilled with the success of I Love You, wants to go bigger and better in his third outing with Upendra.

R Chandru has planned a film that will be massive in scale, and is working to make it in seven languages, including Hindi, Bengali and Marathi and South Indian languages, Said to be made with a huge budget, unlike the regular Kannada films, it will simultaneously get dubbed and released, since the director is looking to shoot it in multiple languages.

While discussions are on to collaborate with big production houses in each region, Chandru is also thinking of signing up some prominent actors from the respective states.

The subject is going to be in contrast to I Love You, and the director has come up with a mass entertainer centred on an underworld theme.

It may be recalled that Omkara (2004) was Upendra’s first gangster film, based on the connection between film industries and the Mumbai underworld.

Chandru, who has been in discussions with Upendra, is ready with the script, and is now in the process of finalising the crew and the cast. “He is ready to start the shooting as early as possible, and will do so once he gets the green signal from Uppi,” the source said.

The actor, who is currently shooting for Buddhivantha 2, also has a project in the pipeline with director Shashank, who is also producing the film under his home banner.