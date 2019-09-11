Home Entertainment Kannada

Director Rishab Shetty excited to have Anant Nag play the lead role in Rudraprayag 

The director feels that Anant Nag should do more films, as he is an actor who can portray different kinds of characters.

Published: 11th September 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Anant Nag and Rishab Shetty 

Anant Nag and Rishab Shetty 

By Express News Service

Sa.Hi.Pra.Shaale, Kasaragodu actor Anant Nag has been signed up for director Rishab Shetty’s next directorial, Rudraprayag. The director announced the news with a selfie showing him and the veteran actor, which he shared with City Express. An elated Rishab, who got a green signal from the actor on Tuesday, said, “Since the time I worked with Anant Nag in Sarkari..., I had decided that he will be the hero of my next film.”

He added that he had written the script quite some time ago, and that this particular character had travelled with him for a long time. “As the days passed, the script also underwent some changes.

But after I locked the final version, I was sure that Anant Nag is the only actor who fits well in that character.  It was the same equation with him when I narrated the script,” he said.

The director feels that Anant Nag should do more films, as he is an actor who can portray different kinds of characters. “For a director like me, working with an actor of that stature always carries a sense of satisfaction. I was thinking about the kind of subject that I can conceive for him, and Rudraprayag came by,” he told CE.

The director, however, refused to reveal the characterisation or the plot of the story, saying that he is now in the process of finalising the rest of the cast. The film made under Jayanna Combines, the team plans to start the shooting in December. “It will involve extensive travel for Anant Nag and rest of the team members, and  a long schedule is planned in Rudraprayag, Belgaum, and other places,” he revealed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anant Nag Rishab Shetty Rudraprayag

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
Video
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp