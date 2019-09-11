Director Rishab Shetty excited to have Anant Nag play the lead role in Rudraprayag 

By Express News Service

Sa.Hi.Pra.Shaale, Kasaragodu actor Anant Nag has been signed up for director Rishab Shetty’s next directorial, Rudraprayag. The director announced the news with a selfie showing him and the veteran actor, which he shared with City Express. An elated Rishab, who got a green signal from the actor on Tuesday, said, “Since the time I worked with Anant Nag in Sarkari..., I had decided that he will be the hero of my next film.”

He added that he had written the script quite some time ago, and that this particular character had travelled with him for a long time. “As the days passed, the script also underwent some changes.

But after I locked the final version, I was sure that Anant Nag is the only actor who fits well in that character. It was the same equation with him when I narrated the script,” he said.

The director feels that Anant Nag should do more films, as he is an actor who can portray different kinds of characters. “For a director like me, working with an actor of that stature always carries a sense of satisfaction. I was thinking about the kind of subject that I can conceive for him, and Rudraprayag came by,” he told CE.

The director, however, refused to reveal the characterisation or the plot of the story, saying that he is now in the process of finalising the rest of the cast. The film made under Jayanna Combines, the team plans to start the shooting in December. “It will involve extensive travel for Anant Nag and rest of the team members, and a long schedule is planned in Rudraprayag, Belgaum, and other places,” he revealed.