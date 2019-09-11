It’s destination Alps for Odeya song shoot in October

By Express News Service

Darshan’s upcoming film, directed by M D Shridhar, is now in the post-production stage. It will be the actor’s next release after Kurukshetra. The Challenging Star, who is shooting for Tharun Sudhir’s Roberrt, is said to have completed the dubbing of his portions in the film. The team has to shoot two more songs, for which they will be travelling in October.

The makers have apparently chosen Switzerland as the destination where the tracks will be shot. It has been one of the favourite shooting destinations for Darshan, and director Sridhar, who has worked with the actor in Porki and Bulbul, has yet again chosen Switzerland for their third outing. This time, the makers are planning to picturise the songs in unexplored locations.

Meanwhile, the director is getting ready to release the film’s teaser and plans to unveil it as early as possible. The production house is looking for a November-end release. Made under the banner of Sandesh Productions, the commercial entertainer marks the debut of Raghavi Thimmayya. It also features Yashas, Pankaj, Niranjan, and Samarth, who play brothers to the lead actor. The cast also includes Ravi Shankar, Devaraj, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, and Avinash. Odeya has music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Krishna Kumar.