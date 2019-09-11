Prashant Raj to direct Abhishek’s second project?

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Tidbits of news about Abhishek’s next film after Amar, have been doing the rounds since the actor put up his latest look on Instagram. It created more buzz when his friends from the film industry commented on his new avatar. Among them was actor Nikhil Kumar, who mentioned, “Looking sharp, wishing u best for td next (sic).” This has given rise to a lot of speculations about Abhishek’s second venture, including the director’s identity.

Talks of director Mahesh Rao working with the Amar hero has been in news for some time now. However, going by the latest development, it seems Prashant Raj is going to helm Abhishek’s second project. Prashant, who has directed films like Love Guru, GaanaBajaana, Zoom had last come out with Orange, starring Ganesh.

According to a source, Abhishek and Prashant have held their rounds of discussions, and have decided on the plot, with the script also getting ready now. It is going to be a commercial entertainer, and the director, known for his stylish kind of film-making, is focusing on exploring the actor in a new avatar.

Gurudatha Ganiga to take up actor’s third film

While the director of Abhishek’s next is yet to be confirmed, Gurudatha Ganiga has booked the third slot. The director, who got the opportunity to helm Ambareesh’s last film, Ambi Ning Vayassaytho, is happy to get associated with the legend’s son. He has discussed the story with Abhishek and Sumalatha, and they are said to have liked the script. While the preparation work is going on now, Gurudatha will have to wait for Abhishek to complete his second film. This is a journey-based movie that will feature Abhishek in a unique role, and the director is also looking to cast a well-known senior actor.