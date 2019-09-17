After Bollywood success, Bengaluru actor Gulshan Devaiah in talks for 'Rudraprayag'

By Express News Service

There has been a lot of speculations around Rishab Shetty’s upcoming directorial, Rudraprayag. The film, made under Jayanna Combines, stars Anant Nag in the lead role. Rishab is now all set to finalise Shraddha Srinath as the heroine.

The director and actor are having their rounds of discussion, and Shraddha’s entry will be confirmed once she signs on the dotted line. Meanwhile, there has been an interesting development for this project, and the makers are in talks with Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah to star in the film.

The actor, who hails from Bengaluru, is a NIFT graduate. He has earlier worked in the Hindi films, and best known for his roles in Shaitaan, Hate Story, and Hunteer. He made his debut with The Girl in Yellow Boots, and has also worked in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, sharing screen space with lead actor Abhimanyu Dassani.

His latest projects include Cabaret, A Death in the Gunj, and CandyFlip. Rishab, who is bringing together an interesting star cast for Rudraprayag, has been in talks with Gulshan.

According to a source, the actor has liked the subject and the role sketched by the director for him. They are now in discussions for the accommodation of dates, and finalisation of commercial terms. If everything falls in place, Gulshan will make his Kannada debut with Rudraprayag.

The film will consist of nine actors playing pivotal characters, and the team is now in the process of finalising the rest of the cast members.