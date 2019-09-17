Home Entertainment Kannada

Chiranjeevi Sarja to collaborate with producer TR Chandrashekar

Chiranjeevi Sarja, who was last seen in Singha, is currently busy with shooting the song sequences on the sets of Kakhi.

By Express News Service

 

Chiranjeevi Sarja has a string of films lined up, and he has bagged yet another project. For his latest, the actor will collaborate with producer TR Chandrashekar.

The film will mark the directorial debut of Mahesh Chaitanya, who is currently working as a co-director for Upendra-starrer Buddhivantha 2. The film is said to be an out and out commercial entertainer, and will be the eighth project from the production house, Crystal Paark Cinemas.

It is likely to go on the floor in November. The actor, who was last seen in Singha, is currently busy with shooting the song sequences on the sets of Kakhi.

Chiranjeevi is also working on Raja Marthanda, Aa Kshana, and Ranam, besides Jugari Cross, a film produced by Kaddipudi Chandru. He is also collaborating with Anil Mandya for a film.

