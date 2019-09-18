Jaggesh, Guruprasad to come back on a hat trick outing

By Express News Service

Film buffs have been hearing for the past one year that actor Jaggesh and director Guruprasad are coming together for a film. However, the hit combination of films like Matta and Edelu Manjunath is finally getting recast in a project now.

A tweet by Guruprasad, ‘Enadru hint siktha’ (sic) carrying an illustration showing him and the actor together, has led to these speculations. The news is confirmed, and the production house, Vikyath Chitra, is bringing the duo together, according to a source.

Though a few producers had earlier made attempts to bring the duo together for a film, it looks like producer Vikyath, which is currently working on Inspector Vikram, will take up this project. “After a few discussions, Jaggesh and Guruprasad have decided on a story, which is said to be a total comedy. Work is currently being done on the script. In all likelihood, the project might take off in November,” the source said.

This will be actor-director’s hat trick combination and the fans have more expectation on their third outing. Jaggesh is currently shooting for Totapuri -- a film directed by Vijayaprasad and produced by K A Suresh, which will be out as a two-part series.