Prajwal Devaraj plays Vishnuvardhan’s fan in Veeram

By Express News Service

Prajwal Devaraj

Khadar Kumar’s directorial debut, starring Prajwal Devaraj, has the Challenging Star launching the first look and title look on Wednesday. An official announcement was made on the occasion of Vishnuvardahn’s birthday for a simple reason —Prajwal is being featured as the legendary actor’s fan in this commercial entertainer, we hear Khadar himself is a fan of Sahasimha.

Titled as Veeram, the film will be bankrolled by Disha Entertainments, the production house behind D/o Parvathamma. More details about the film, and Prajwal’s character will be revealed by the makers at the launch event. Prajwal, who has quite a few films lined up, wants to complete his prior commitments before starting the shooting of Veeeram.

The actor has done the shooting for Inspector Vikram, directed by Narasimha, and Arjun Gowda, helmed by Lucky Shankar. He is now juggling between the shoot for Jadesh Kumar’s Gentleman and a project by director Ramnarayan. The actor is also getting ready to start PC Shekar’s next, featuring, which the makers plan to release in all the South Indian languages.