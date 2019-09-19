Mayuri Kyatari dubs for Sreeleela in KISS

By Express News Service

Actor Mayuri Kyatari will be the voice of Sreeleela in KISS. The Nanna Prakara heroine has dubbed for the latter on director A P Arjun’s request. “Sreeleela is a debutant who has been focussing on acting, and I didn’t want to disturb her. I was looking for a sweet voice, and Mayuri came to my mind,” he says, talking about how initially, she hesitated.

“I explained to her why I wanted to have her voice for Sreeleela, and she was convinced. She has done a fantastic job, and her voice enhances Sreeleela’s role all the more” adds Arjun.

The director, who is also venturing into production with KISS, says he has had a lot of support from the film fraternity. “KISS has Dhruva Sarja’s giving his voice, which is heard at various stages of the film.

Puneeth Rajkumar has sung a song, and also released a track. Yash also graced the audio. I couldn’t have asked for more,” he says.Along with Sreeleeela, KISS marks the debut of Viraat. It has music by V Harikrishna and cinematography by Girish Gowda. The film will hit the screens on September 27, along with the Ganesh-starrer Geetha.