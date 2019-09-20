Bengaluru teen held for sharing pirated version of 'Pailwan'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old youth has been arrested by the sleuths of the Cyber Crime police for allegedly sharing the link of actor Sudeep starrer 'Pailwan' movie, which hit the screens in five languages last week.

The accused has been identified as Rakesh L alias Rakesh Virat, a resident of Nelamangala.

Police said that he was arrested based on the complaint filed by Swapna Krishna, the producer of 'Pailwan' movie. She had stated certain individuals had allegedly shared the link to the pirated version of the movie on Facebook profiles, violating the Copyright Act and causing loss to the producer.

The police, who investigated the case, traced the accused through IP address and arrested him.



