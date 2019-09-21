Bengaluru youth held for sharing link of 'Pailwaan' online

Home Entertainment Kannada

The police, who launched a probe, came across several Facebook profiles where the link has been shared.

poster of film ‘Pailwaan’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 19-year-old youth has been arrested by sleuths of Cyber Crime for allegedly sharing the online link of actor Sudeep’s ‘Pailwaan’ movie, which hit the screens in five languages last week.

Police said, “As he is fan of another actor, he made sure no other movie did well except his favourite actor’s.” The accused has been identified as Rakesh L alias Rakesh Virat, a resident of Sompura hobli in Nelamangala and is an employee of a private company.

Swapna Krishna, the producer of the movie, had filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime police on Monday, stating that several individuals had been sharing the link of the pirated version of ‘Pailwaan’ on several websites and had sought action against them.

The police, who launched a probe, came across several Facebook profiles where the link has been shared.

“During the probe, it was found that the link was shared by ‘Rakesh Virat (Yuva)’ on Facebook, the same day the film was released. He had also put up a story on his profile asking his friends to message him if they wished to watch the movie and he would send the link. Based on the IP address, the accused was traced and arrested,” police said.

When questioned, Rakesh told the police that he did not do it for monetary gains. “We are investigating to know the source of piracy,” an officer said.

