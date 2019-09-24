Home Entertainment Kannada

Dhruva Sarja reteaming with Nanda Kishore for his next

At present, the team of Pogaru is busy on the sets, and will complete shooting the talkie portions within the next three days.

Published: 24th September 2019 02:16 AM

Actor Dhruva Sarja and director Nanda Kishore are currently shooting for Pogaru, and the two are said to be taking their professional relationship forward for the next film too. They are coming together for a project to be produced by Uday K Mehta.

Reports were rife that cinematographer-director Vijay Milton would be directing Dhruva’s next film, but that has now been pushed ahead, and the actor, popularly known as Action Prince, has decided to team up with Nanda Kishore once again.

The good working relationship between the actor-director on the sets of Pogaru is said to be the reason for them to come together for the second time.

This is not the first time the Addhuri hero will work back-to-back with the same director. Dhruva previously worked with Chethan Kumar in Bahaddhur and Bharjari.

The two will collaborate with Uday Mehta for the first time, and an official announcement will be likely made on Dhruva’s birthday (October 6).

According to a source, the makers are likely to start the shooting after Dhruva’s wedding, which is said to be scheduled in November. The project may go on the floor either this year-end or in January 2020.

At present, the team of Pogaru is busy on the sets, and will complete shooting the talkie portions within the next three days. They will then be left with some patchwork, and songs, which they plan to complete by mid-October.

The film, produced by B K Gangadhar, comprises an ensemble cast, which features Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead.  

Pogaru also features Dhananjay as an antagonist, along with Sampath,Ravi Shankar, and Mayuri in the cast.

The film will be introducing world-famous bodybuilders and athletes Morgan Aste, Kai Greene, John Lucas, and Jo Linder, who will be part of the climax portions. Pogaru’s music has been scored by V Harikrishna, and it is expected to be released in December.

