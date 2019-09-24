Kannada movie 'Upendra' to see re-release after 20 years

By Express News Service

Upendra’s fans should gear up to watch the actor’s famous ‘Naanu’ avatar, as the psychological thriller directed by Upendra, which bore the actor’s name as the title, is set for a re-release.

Making it possible is the film’s producer, Shilpa Srinivas, who is working on bringing it back on the silver screen 20 years after it was first released in 1999.

The producer is on the job, with the first step being bringing down the online links of the film, which have been there for years now.

The producer is seeking help from anti-piracy and cybercrime experts. The film featured three female actors - Prema, Damini, and Raveena Tandon, who marked her Kannada debut with the project.

The music was composed by Gurukiran. Shilpa Srinivas is now keen to show it to a wider audience, especially in multiplexes, which were not available back then.

The producer, who has not fixed a re-release date, is yet to discuss the matter with Upendra and take his consent. While Upendra was made in Kannada, the producer also plans to release versions dubbed in Telugu and Tamil.