Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada movie 'Upendra' to see re-release after 20 years

While Upendra was made in Kannada, the producer also plans to release versions dubbed in Telugu and Tamil.

Published: 24th September 2019 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Upendra'.

A still from 'Upendra'.

By Express News Service

Upendra’s fans should gear up to watch the actor’s famous ‘Naanu’ avatar, as the psychological thriller directed by Upendra, which bore the actor’s name as the title, is set for a re-release.

Making it possible is the film’s producer, Shilpa Srinivas, who is working on bringing it back on the silver screen 20 years after it was first released in 1999.

The producer is on the job, with the first step being bringing down the online links of the film, which have been there for years now.

VIEW GALLERY: Check out some rare photos of the 'Buddhivantha' actor Upendra

The producer is seeking help from anti-piracy and cybercrime experts. The film featured three female actors - Prema, Damini, and Raveena Tandon, who marked her Kannada debut with the project.

The music was composed by Gurukiran. Shilpa Srinivas is now keen to show it to a wider audience, especially in multiplexes, which were not available back then.

The producer, who has not fixed a re-release date, is yet to discuss the matter with Upendra and take his consent. While Upendra was made in Kannada, the producer also plans to release versions dubbed in Telugu and Tamil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Upendra movie Upendra re release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
Video
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp