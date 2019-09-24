Want to continue 'Kotigobba' franchise with Sudeep till it lasts: Producer Soorappa Babu

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Sudeep is currently basking in the success of his latest outing, Pailwaan, directed by S Krishna, and will now resume shooting for Kotigobba 3 at a foreign location. The team is already in Poland, and the actor will be joining them this week for a 15-day schedule.

In his latest tweet, Sudeep has talked about meeting the South African cricket team on the same flight, and gives a one-line detail about his next Kannada film. "It was nice to see the South African team on the same flt to Dubai... They head elsewhere and me to Warsaw,,, to join K3 team for a chase sequence,,1st one was shot at Belgrade (sic),” he posted on the social media platform.

Shiva Karthik, who is making his directorial debut with the Sudeep-starrer, has completed 85 per cent of the shoot for the film, which is being produced by Soorappa Babu. The team is in Poland to shoot the climax portions, after which they will return to Bengaluru and wrap the talkie portions in a 10-day schedule, followed by song sequences.

The producer says that he is happy with the way the film has been shaping up. Said to be a big-budget project, Kottigobba 3, set in India, Serbia and Poland, is one of the few Kannada films set in two foreign locations.

“This action entertainer will be a paisa vasool cinema. Though there has been a little delay, we are confident of coming up with good content,” says Soorappa Babu, who is joining hands with the actor after Kotigobba 2. “I want to continue this franchise of Kotigobba with Sudeep till it lasts,” he adds.

The film also stars Madonna Sebastian as the heroine, along with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani, who is making his Kannada debut, and Shraddha Das.

Sudeep will also be seen with Chiranjeevi in the Megastar’s 151st film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is slated to be released on October 2 in five languages, including Kannada. The actor also has Dabangg 3 in the pipeline.

The Bollywood film, directed by Prabhu Deva, has him sharing screen space with Salman Khan. It will be released in December. Meanwhile, director Anup Bhandari is getting ready to direct Sudeep in a project that will be produced by Manjunath Gowda.