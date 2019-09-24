Home Entertainment Kannada

Want to continue 'Kotigobba' franchise with Sudeep till it lasts: Producer Soorappa Babu

The team will return to Bengaluru after finishing the Poland schedule and they have planned to wrap the talkie portions in a 10-day schedule.

Published: 24th September 2019 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Sudeep-starrer 'Kotigobba 2'.

A still from Sudeep-starrer 'Kotigobba 2'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Sudeep is currently basking in the success of his latest outing, Pailwaan, directed by S Krishna, and will now resume shooting for Kotigobba 3 at a foreign location. The team is already in Poland, and the actor will be joining them this week for a 15-day schedule.

In his latest tweet, Sudeep has talked about meeting the South African cricket team on the same flight, and gives a one-line detail about his next Kannada film. "It was nice to see the South African team on the same flt to Dubai... They head elsewhere and me to Warsaw,,, to join K3 team for a chase sequence,,1st one was shot at Belgrade (sic),” he posted on the social media platform.  

Shiva Karthik, who is making his directorial debut with the Sudeep-starrer, has completed 85 per cent of the shoot for the film, which is being produced by Soorappa Babu. The team is in Poland to shoot the climax portions, after which they will return to Bengaluru and wrap the talkie portions in a 10-day schedule, followed by song sequences.

The producer says that he is happy with the way the film has been shaping up. Said to be a big-budget project, Kottigobba 3, set in India, Serbia and Poland, is one of the few Kannada films set in two foreign locations.

“This action entertainer will be a paisa vasool cinema. Though there has been a little delay, we are confident of coming up with good content,” says Soorappa Babu, who is joining hands with the actor after Kotigobba 2. “I want to continue this franchise of Kotigobba with Sudeep till it lasts,” he adds.

The film also stars Madonna Sebastian as the heroine, along with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani, who is making his Kannada debut, and Shraddha Das.

Sudeep will also be seen with Chiranjeevi in the Megastar’s 151st film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is slated to be released on October 2 in five languages, including Kannada. The actor also has Dabangg 3 in the pipeline.

The Bollywood film, directed by Prabhu Deva, has him sharing screen space with Salman Khan. It will be released in December. Meanwhile, director Anup Bhandari is getting ready to direct Sudeep in a project that will be produced by Manjunath Gowda.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sudeep Soorappa Babu kottigobba 3 Shiva Karthik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
Video
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp