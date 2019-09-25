Dheeren Rajkumar's debut film to undergo title change

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Dheeren Rajkumar’s launch vehicle is set to undergo a title change. The film, directed by Anil Kumar under the banner of Jayanna Combines, was named Daari Tappida Maga, after the title of Dr Rajkumar’s 1975 classic. However, the makers are planning to change the title now, keeping in mind the sentiments of diehard fans of the matinee idol, who thought that Dheeren’s film may dilute the essence of the original subject.

Though the story of both the films is different, and the team felt that the title was apt, they don’t want to experience any obligation or give a wrong message through this film, and hence decided to change the title. The director has a long list of names in hand, and the team will either pick a new name or look into whether they can alter the same title. The film is now in the post-production stages, and the director is getting ready to shoot a special song in the first week of October. The film, which also features Manvitha Kamath in the female lead, is likely to be released in November.

Dheeren’s six-pack for just one scene

Dheeren, who is gearing up to catch the attention of the audience with his acting skills, will also flaunt a perfect physique on the silver screen. The actor is said to be spending time at the gym for the last two-and-a-half months to get a six-pack. The look is meant for just one scene.

Along with his rigorous workout, Dheeren is growing his hair for a special song sequence. The actor, who is guided by a trainer, has been off rice and wheat for over a month. Although he finds this a challenge, he is already finding a difference in his body. The actor will be shooting this scene very soon.