Home Entertainment Kannada

Dheeren Rajkumar's debut film to undergo title change

The film, directed by Anil Kumar under the banner of Jayanna Combines, was named Daari Tappida Maga, after the title of Dr Rajkumar’s 1975 classic.

Published: 25th September 2019 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Dheeren Rajkumar

Dheeren Rajkumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Dheeren Rajkumar’s launch vehicle is set to undergo a title change. The film, directed by Anil Kumar under the banner of Jayanna Combines, was named Daari Tappida Maga, after the title of Dr Rajkumar’s 1975 classic. However, the makers are planning to change the title now, keeping in mind the sentiments of diehard fans of the matinee idol, who thought that Dheeren’s film may dilute the essence of the original subject.

Though the story of both the films is different, and the team felt that the title was apt, they don’t want to experience any obligation or give a wrong message through this film, and hence decided to change the title. The director has a long list of names in hand, and the team will either pick a new name or look into whether they can alter the same title. The film is now in the post-production stages, and the director is getting ready to shoot a special song in the first week of October. The film, which also features Manvitha Kamath in the female lead, is likely to be released in November.  

Dheeren’s six-pack for just one scene

Dheeren, who is gearing up to catch the attention of the audience with his acting skills, will also flaunt a perfect physique on the silver screen. The actor is said to be spending time at the gym for the last two-and-a-half months to get a six-pack. The look is meant for just one scene. 

Along with his rigorous workout, Dheeren is growing his hair for a special song sequence. The actor, who is guided by a trainer, has been off rice and wheat for over a month. Although he finds this a challenge, he is already finding a difference in his body. The actor will be shooting this scene very soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dheeren Rajkumar Daari Tappida Maga Jayanna Combines Anil Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
As former PM Manmohan Singh turns 87, let us take a look at some of the very rare photos of the Congress veteran.
Happy birthday Manmohan Singh: Here are some rare photos of the former PM
Video
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp