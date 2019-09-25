Home Entertainment Kannada

'Kapata Nataka Pathradhari' explores middle class values

'Kapata Nataka Pathradhari' took more time than expected in the making since the makers mostly shot the film during weekends.

Published: 25th September 2019 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Kapata Nataka Patradaari'.

A still from 'Kapata Nataka Patradaari'.

By Express News Service

The story of Kapata Nataka Pathradhari was initially based on the lives of auto drivers, but it eventually turned out to be a commercial film,” says Krish, who is making his directorial debut with the film. The project took more time than expected in the making since the makers mostly shot the film during weekends on various roads in Bengaluru. Finally, the film has received a U/A certificate, and the first trailer was released on Monday.

“Along with tracing an auto driver’s life, the story blends in a love story, adding a pinch of suspense and horror,” says the director, adding, “Initially, my only plan was to come up with an art film about an auto driver’s life. However, my friends advised me about the importance of commercial elements, and the script was changed accordingly. Kapata Nataka...talks about middle class values, and also explores the love between an auto driver and a girl working in a garment factory. The lead characters are played by Balu Nagendra of Huliraaya fame and Sangeetha Bhat. The hurdles faced by the two, with some unexpected turns, form the story,” says Krish.

The film’s music has been composed by Adil Nadaf, while Paramesh was the DOP. The team is now looking for an October release. “We are closely watching the other films hitting the theatres in October, and accordingly we will plan its release,” says Krish.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kapata Nataka Pathradhari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
As former PM Manmohan Singh turns 87, let us take a look at some of the very rare photos of the Congress veteran.
Happy birthday Manmohan Singh: Here are some rare photos of the former PM
Video
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp