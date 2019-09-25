'Kapata Nataka Pathradhari' explores middle class values

By Express News Service

The story of Kapata Nataka Pathradhari was initially based on the lives of auto drivers, but it eventually turned out to be a commercial film,” says Krish, who is making his directorial debut with the film. The project took more time than expected in the making since the makers mostly shot the film during weekends on various roads in Bengaluru. Finally, the film has received a U/A certificate, and the first trailer was released on Monday.

“Along with tracing an auto driver’s life, the story blends in a love story, adding a pinch of suspense and horror,” says the director, adding, “Initially, my only plan was to come up with an art film about an auto driver’s life. However, my friends advised me about the importance of commercial elements, and the script was changed accordingly. Kapata Nataka...talks about middle class values, and also explores the love between an auto driver and a girl working in a garment factory. The lead characters are played by Balu Nagendra of Huliraaya fame and Sangeetha Bhat. The hurdles faced by the two, with some unexpected turns, form the story,” says Krish.

The film’s music has been composed by Adil Nadaf, while Paramesh was the DOP. The team is now looking for an October release. “We are closely watching the other films hitting the theatres in October, and accordingly we will plan its release,” says Krish.