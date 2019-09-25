Home Entertainment Kannada

Roopa Rao’s directorial 'Gantu Moote' made with crowdsourced funds

Featuring Teju Belawadi and Nischith Korodi in the lead roles, Gantu Moote is a coming-of-age story of a 16-year-old girl.

Published: 25th September 2019 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Roopa Rao (L) and a still from 'Gantu Moote'.

Roopa Rao (L) and a still from 'Gantu Moote'.

By Express News Service

The success of the crowdfunding campaign for the web series, The Other Love Story, gave director Roopa Rao the confidence to take the challenge to the next level, leading her to launch her first feature film, Gantu Moote.

Featuring  Teju Belawadi and Nischith Korodi in the lead roles, this is a coming-of-age story of a 16-year-old girl and her subtle journey from the movie-like life that she thinks exists to the actual situations.

Roopa felt that the story wasn’t conventional, and, along with her friend, Sahadev, an alumnus of New York University, she decided to make this film through crowdfunding.

“We started a company called Ameyukti Studios, and investment for the film mostly came through our friends,” says Roopa, who wore multiple hats for Gantu Moote, and worked as its writer, director and producer. The journey so far has been good, she says, adding that it has been possible only because of the support system. “Movie-making is never a single-person job, and I am blessed to have some great talents around me, who are accessible and willing,” she says. 

The film, which has got a U/A certificate, has done the rounds of various film festivals and has even won awards for best screenplay and best director. The team is now planning an October release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Roopa Rao Gantu Moote

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
As former PM Manmohan Singh turns 87, let us take a look at some of the very rare photos of the Congress veteran.
Happy birthday Manmohan Singh: Here are some rare photos of the former PM
Video
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp