Darshan’s landmark 50th film, Kurukshetra, completes 50-day run

The mass support received by the mythological film is an achievement in itself, says distributor Rockline Venkatesh.

A still from 'Kurukshetra'.

By Express News Service

While Kurukshetra — released on August 9 —  has created records at the box office, it successfully crosses seven weeks of screening on Friday. Darshan’s 50th film has become a landmark in the Challenging Star’s career, with the mythological drama completing 50 days in about 90 theatres across Karnataka.

The mega-budget film, produced by Munirathna, is directed by Naganna, It has been reported that the film, which was released in 2D and 3D, has become one of the highest-grossing Kannada films.

Kurukshetra was also among the 28 films, from which the jury selected India’s official entry to the Oscars.
“This success wouldn’t have been possible without the audiences, who came from all age, and Darshan’s fans. This kind of support for a mythological drama is an achievement in itself,” says Rockline Venkatesh, who distributed the film across the world, and in five Indian languages.

“This is a reward to producer Munirathna, for his passion, effort, and belief to bring such kind of films on to the silver screen. The success of Kurukshetra only gives him more strength and confidence to make more such epic dramas, and he will do that,” he adds.

Rockline Venkatesh, who is also an established producer, says only Munirathna can give new dimensions to a product. “He wanted the film to be out in 3D, and also wanted to release it in five languages, across India and worldwide. Only a producer like him made it possible,” he says.  

Meanwhile, the production house is planning to release the Hindi and Malayalam versions of Kurukshetra in October. The film features Darshan in the role of Duryodhana, and a host of other stars, including Ambareesh, V Ravichandran, Arjun Sarja, Srinath, Srinivasa Murthy, Shashikumar, Nikhil Kumar, Danish Akthar Saifi, Sonu Sood, Yashas, P Ravishankar, Sneha, Meghana Raj, and Hariprriya. Kurukshetra’s music was scored by V Harikrishna while lyrics and dialogues were written by V Nagendra Prasad.

