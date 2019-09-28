Anand Audio acquires music rights of Roberrt

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Darshan’s Roberrt, directed by Tharun Sudhir, is one of most anticipated films coming in 2020. The huge buzz around it has created a big demand for the music album, scored by Arjun Janya. After a tightly-contested bidding process, the rights have been bagged by Anand Audio for a whopping sum, and producer Umapathy has wrapped the deal. Though the production house and the audio company are not disclosing the cost for the deal, CE has learned that it runs into an 8-digit figure, which is a huge amount. The makers have finished half of the shooting process. The next schedule of Roberrt will resume from October 2, and is being chalked by the team.

While Darshan plays the lead the film feature Junglee heroine Asha Bhat, who is making her debut in a Kannada film. The film also stars Vinod Prabhakar, with Jagapathi Babu, who plays an antagonist, locking horns with the Challenging Star for the first time on screen. Roberrt has Chandramouli and Rajshekar K L as the dialogue writers, K M Prakash as the editor, and Sudhakar Jain cranking the camera, while the art department is handled by Mohan B Kere.