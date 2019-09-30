Home Entertainment Kannada

Nikhil Kumar to join hands with 'Pailwaan' director S Krishna

A film with Nikhil will be Krishna’s fourth project as director and in all likelihood will go on the floors in
January 2020.

Sandalwood actor Nikhil Kumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Two-film-old actor Nikhil Kumar is now focussing on making his third outing bigger and better, and the buzz is that he will be joining hands with none other than director S Krishna, who has delivered straight hat-trick hits -- Gajakesari, Hebbuli and more recently, Pailwaan.

The latter starring Sudeep, is currently doing well at the box office and is heading towards a successful 25-day run. Nikhil is collaborating with a big banner such as Lyca Productions, which has made films such as 2.0,

Vada Chennai and now Indian 2. The yet-to-be-titled project will be their first in Kannada. A content-driven film, which is going to an “unusual genre” for the actor-director as well as the production house is probably on the cards.  

Nikhil’s dedication towards his character and films was noticed in his debut Jaquar and second film, Seetharama Kalyana.

The actor, who took the films at his own pace has always preferred to wait for the right project. His wait has paid off with established Sandalwood director handling his film. In addition, he will be tying-up with one of the foremost production houses.

Our source tells us that Nikhil and Krishna have been in talks about the collaboration for quite sometime now, but they wanted a script that would justify their combo.

After much thought, the director is said to have come up with “exciting content” for Nikhil, the script of which is currently being worked on. “Nikhil, who will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar will undergo a transformation, and the actor has already started preparing for the character from the last one-and-a-half months,” adds our source.

