Scientific thriller, Neuron, based on true incident

Neuron, an experimental subject helmed by Vikas Pushpagiri, is said to be based on a true incident.

A still from 'Neuron'.

By Express News Service

Neuron, an experimental subject helmed by Vikas Pushpagiri, is said to be based on a true incident. According to the director, this particular episode took place in 2010, and is something everyone will be able to relate to.

However, the director did not divulge the identity nor the plot. “The subject is a scientific thriller which comes in four different shades,” Vikas says.

A trailer was launched by the team and is likely to hit theatres by the first week of November. The film, made under the banner Friends Productions, introduces newcomer Yuva to the silver screen, along with Neha Patil, Vaishnavi Menon, Shilpa Shetty, and Varsha.

The film will also feature Pailwaan villain Kabir Duhan Singh in a pivotal role. The story of Neuron has been written by the director along with Shivagange. The music has been scored by Guru Kiran, while Shoyab Ahamed KM has handled the film’s cinematography.

