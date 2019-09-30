Shivarajkumar’s 'Ayushman Bhava' to have more than one hour of visual effects

By Express News Service

Ayushman Bhava, which brings the combination of Century Star Shivarajkumar and director P Vasu together will have more than an hour of visual effects.

The musical suspense thriller, made under the banner Dwarakish Chitra, is leaving no stone unturned to have the best graphics on par with international standards.

The visual work has alone cost them approximately Rs 2 crore, work for which was done across Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The team is targeting a November 1 release and is almost through with the post-production work. “At this moment, all I want to say is that Ayushman Bhava is going to be a visual delight, which the audience will experience in the second half of the film,” says producer Yogi Dwarakish to CE.

The production house is excited to be associating with the Rajkumar family once again after 42 years. This is the second collaboration between Shivarajkumar and P Vasu after Shivalinga.

For the first time, Ayushman Bhava will see the Hatrick hero and Rachita Ram together. This is also the 100th film for music director Gurukiran. The film which has PKH Dass as the DoP, has Nidhi Subaiah and senior actors Anant Nag, Shivaji Prabhu, Suhasini Maniratnam, Ravi Shankar and Rangayana Raghu playing pivotal roles.