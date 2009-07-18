Talented Malayalam actor Prithviraj is rejecting the film offers as his kitty has been already overloaded with a number of films.

He seems to be the one who believes in doing justice to the projects he takes on and is therefore refusing the offers. The actor is currently busy with Mani Ratnam’s Raavan and also has Ninaithaale Inikkum apart from many other films.

He is also part of a Telugu flick titled Police Police, which has completed its shooting and is all set to hit the theatres soon. Prithviraj has reportedly signed two more Telugu films and is eagerly looking forward to start working on the same.

It’s been said that the actor’s diary is filled with dates till 2010 and the poor producers who want to sign him up would have to just wait up