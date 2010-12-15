CHENNAI: Cat-fights and cut-throat competition are common things in Bollywood. Now, it comes to South India too.

Amala Paul is comparatively a new actress in Tamil film industry, but she has earned good reviews and popularity after her 'Mynaa' hit the theatres in November 2010.

The young actress’ toughest rival is another Malayali, Oviya, who started her career in 2008 with the Malayalam film 'Apoorva'. But Oviya got noticed with her performance in the Tamil film 'Kalavani'.

It has been just one year and both of them are already trying hard to beat each other as they are considered to be the fastest rising Malayalee girls in Tamil film industry. Both of them have unbelievable screen presence and they were seen doing glamorous photo shoots.

Oviya and Amala often have snatched away each other’s offers.

A top director narrated the story of his latest film to Amala but signed up Oviya as she was available on his required dates. Both of them have almost half a dozen films in their hands and are considered to be the best finds of 2010.

Now that leading actresses like Asin and Nayantara are reluctant to star in Tamil, the arena is open for these younger actresses.