Vidya Balan is now wearing a diamond ring.

It’s not what you think. The ring is from a fan! Recently, when the actress was in Ahmadabad to promote her forthcoming film ‘No One Killed Jessica’, a besotted fan approached her and handed her a jewellery box that contained the ring. Her admirer refused to leave till she accepted the gift. She chatted with him and posed for a few pictures too.

A source close to Balan confirms, “Yes, a fan gave her a diamond ring. But more than the ring, she was touched by the sweet poem he wrote for her, which he presented to her along with the ring.”

The actress, a poet herself, was touched by the gesture. In her free time, Vidya pens poetry.