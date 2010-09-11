CHENNAI: Malayalam actress Meera Nandan, who debuted in Mollywood with the 2008 Malayalam film ‘Mulla’, nw finds herself in the midst of an unnecessary scandal.

There are talks that Chellamuthu, the director of her new Tamil film ‘Suriya Nagaram’ has openly expressed his love for her over the phone. The 19 year old actress is said to have rejected the proposal saying that her parents have already fixed her marriage with someone else and she is engaged.

But the director has another story to tell. He said Meera Nandan is trying to malign his reputation by spreading false stories about the incident. Chellamuthu said that when Meera told him that her parents had found another groom for her, he had dropped the issue and that the actress was making a mountain out of molehill to tarnish his image in the Tamil film industry.

Meera Nandan was a television anchor who hosted the renowned reality show ‘Idea Star Singer’ on Asianet.

Some of the Malayalam films of Meera include ‘Currency’, ‘Puthiya Mukham’, ‘Patham Nilayile Theevandi’, ‘Pulliman’, ‘Oridathoru Postman’ and ‘Aattakadha’. She has also acted in Tamil films like ‘Valmiki’ and some like ‘Ayyanar’, ‘Kadhalukku Maranamillai’ and ‘Suriya Nagaram’ are still in the post production stage.