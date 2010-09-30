Experimentation is not new in film world. Making yet another bold attempt is Kochi-based film-maker N B Raghunath with his ‘author’s cinema’. “I am the only person who is on the other side of the screen,” said Raghunath explaining the concept. “If a painting, a poem or a novel has only one author, why not a movie?” he asks. Having been in the film field for the last 15 years, Raghunath has made about nine films, both short films and documentaries.

He is now working on a full-length feature film, which is going to be an ‘Auteur’ or author’s cinema.

“I want to introduce this concept among the audience. I’m not sure about the response from the film community, especially technical people who are not comfortable with the idea because it is literally a one-man show with just the characters and the film-maker,” he says.

The shooting of the feature film will start in November and is set for release in December.

All his films are made under the banner Avishkar Movie Makers. Raghunath’s earlier films were based on rare cultural events in north Kerala.

A graduate from the Film & Television Institute of India, Pune, Raghunath’s diploma film ‘Theerthayathra’ was selected for the Indian Panorama (IFFI-1995, Mumbai) and to the International Film Festival Film Video ‘95 Monte Catiny, Italy-1995.

His second film, ‘Poikkuthirakalude Padayottam’, was selected for the 5th Mumbai International film festival (MIFF- 1998). The latest documentary film , ‘Poothanum Thirayum’ was selected for the 2nd International documentary and short film festival of Kerala-2009.

Raghunath has directed two feature films and more than 1,500 episodes of television programmes while working in a leading Malayalam TV Channel from 2001 to 2006.

At present he is working as the principal of Bhavan’s Institute of Media Studies, Kochi. He is also the course-in-charge of MA Multimedia, MG University off campus centre, Bharat Mata College, Kakkanad.

sudha@expressbuzz.com