KOCHI: Ace filmmaker Priyadarshan Monday started shooting the theme song for the Indian Premier League's Kochi team, Indi Commandos, at the picturesque Varapuzha backwaters location.

"The shoot is for the theme song which will be about two-minute long and it would encompass the beauty of Kerala," Suresh Krishna, Priyadarshan's associate, said.

"Today, it was the backwaters and tomorrow we are at the home ground of the Indi Commandos at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here," he added.

The music is composed by acclaimed music director Ousepachen and the camera is being handled by Priyan's favourite Thiru who worked for the award winning film ‘Kanchipuram’.

"The theme song will feature all the leading players in the team and for that the shooting will be in Chennai and other places as the World Cup is going on," added Krishna.

In March last year Rendezvous Sports World won the franchise rights for the Kochi IPL team for Rs.1,500 crore.