Justice C Ramachandran Nair of the High Court handing over a memento to actor Jayaram at a function at the High Court hall in Kochi on Monday.

KOCHI: Actor Padmashree Jayaram was felicitated by Samanwaya, a cultural organisation of the High Court staff, for his contributions to the field of cinema here on Monday.

At the programme, Jayaram gave awards to the children of High Court staff who had scored high marks in secondary and senior secondary examinations.

Jayaram said that everyone should give their best to achieve their dreams.

“If you give your best, any goal you set can be achieved. Hard work makes everyone successful,” he said.Justice C Ramachandran Nair, who was the chief guest at the function, said students must set their goals in life and work hard to achieve them.

The future of the country lie in the hands of the young generation. The students should work hard to make the country proud, Jayaram added.