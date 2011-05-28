THRISSUR: National and State Award-winner Salim Kumar has bought himself a rare gift. Fulfilling a long-cherished dream, Salim Kumar became the proud owner of a Vechoor cow, the world’s smallest cattle breed. He reached the Veterinary College at Mannuthy on Thursday to get the animal.

“I have been longing for a Vechoor cow for the last few years. I had conveyed my wish to KAU Vice-Chancellor Viswambharan. I knew he would get me one”, a visibly-elated Salim Kumar said after he was handed over the calf by Dr KR Viswambharan and Prof Raghunandanan.

However, the calf didn’t seem to be quite smitten by the actor and gave him a hard time. Trying to control the cow which was dragging him, Salim Kumar quipped: “I don’t want to create a cinema moment here”.

The KAU officials explained to him the distinctiveness of the cow. Before Salim Kumar, several people, including TN Prathapan MLA and a former Union Agricultural Minister, had owned the breed. Vechoor cow is the world’s smallest cattle breed.

Diana and Lakshmi, two Vechoor cows, had bagged the Guinness title for shortest cattle in the world recently. It is the Vechoor Cow Conservation Centre at the Veterinary College here that came as a breather for the breed which is on the verge of extinction.