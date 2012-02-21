KOCHI: Romance has always been a favourite theme in Malayalam cinema. And what has made the genre so endearing is that the industry over the years has given us some of the most iconic screen pairs. Who can forget the Prem Naseer-Sheela duo whose evergreen films as a pair made an indelible mark on Malayalam celluloid history?

The other unforgettable jodis who have charmed and delighted audiences with their on screen chemistry have been Sathyan- Sarada, Madhu-Sreevidya, Mammootty- Sobhana, Mohanlal-Kartikha among others.

But of late, that trend seems to be on the decline, with no real romantic lead pairs emerging, except perhaps the Dileep- Kavya Madhavan duo.

There seem to be many reasons why great on screen couples appear to be a thing of the past. Director Fazil, whose films have had hit pairs like Mammotty-Suhasini, Mohanlal-Shobhana, Kunjakko Boban-Shalini, believes that a loved screen jodi is bound to connect well with the audience. “Once a pair clicks, people want to see them together in more movies. They want to see them doing a variety of roles. I have keenly observed this trend and found that the rapport between the pairing plays an integral role in the success of the movie. Yet, I also feel that actors with good acting prowess will excel in whatever role they play, opposite whoever. Shobhana is an example. She shared splendid onscreen chemistry with every actor she worked with,” he says.

Actress Archana Kavi feels that it is a good script that ultimately determines how successful a pair can be. Audience must love the characters, and this depends on how skillfully they are penned.

She says, “I had an awesome onscreen chemistry with Kailash in ‘Neelathamara’. People accepted us as Kunjimalu and Haridas, thanks to an excellent screenplay by MT Vasudevan Nair. But even if a hit couple work in a film that has a weak script, the audience will not accept it.”

But in any case, what stops the industry from having a good number of famous onscreen couples. Reasons Fazil, “The career span of our heroines has been on the decline for various reasons. Many of them leave acting midway. There has always been a dearth of heroines in Malayalam,and this automatically reduces possibilities for a jodi,” he says.

Director Johny Antony feels if actors are individuially talented, it would reflect in the film, and the pairing automatically clicks. He gives the example of Lal-Shwetha Menon in ‘Salt N Pepper’.

Some people feel that audiences prefer a fresh pairing every now and then. “But that doesn’t mean there will not be new pairs in the industry anymore,” says director Shafi. Newcomer Nivin Pauly gives a valid point to why the trend of romantic jodis is not as sustainable as it used to be. “Love is an over-rated topic in films. Variety is required in theme, treatment and casting of a film. Pairs are not maintained since everyone expects freshness from a movie these days,” he views.