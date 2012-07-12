After a daring debut in a short film, ‘Tatoo’, that bagged more criticism than applause, Preethi Kamala has stepped into Rajesh Nair’s directorial venture, ‘Annum Innum Ennum’.

The movie stars Jishnu, Nishaan and Radhika in lead roles.

A fashion designer by profession, Preethi thinks that it is close to impossible for a designer to survive in Thiruvananthapuram.

“We can stick to work in a boutique or do something like a glorified salesgirl’s job but that is the maximum,” she says.

A year back she started off anchoring in the We channel, after which her face started to pop up on billboards and TV ads.

“In this movie, I play the role of an ignored wife,” she says.

Ask her how it is working with Nishaan and she smiles, “He is charming just like his character in ‘Ee Adutha Kaalathu’.