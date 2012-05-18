THIRUVANANTNHAPURAM: The movie, 'Pranayam' has bagged the Kerala Film Critics Association awards for the best film, best director and best actor. Mohanlal has won the best actor award for his role in ‘Pranayam’. Blessy has been adjudged the best director. Poet O N V Kurup will be presented the ‘Chalachitra Ratnam.’ Rima Kallingal has won the best actress award for her role in the movie ‘Indian Rupee'.

‘Indian Rupee’ has also been selected as the popular movie of the year, Film Critics Association president Thekkinkad Jose said. The best film will get a memento, citation and a cash prize of Rs 50,000. The movie ‘Urumi’ directed by Santhosh Sivan has won the second best film award.

Actor Anoop Menon won the second best actor award for his roles in ‘Traffic’ and ‘Pranayam’. Lena has won thesecond best actress award for the movies ‘Traffic’ and ‘Athemazha Atheveyil’. Prithviraj has won the special jury award for his roles in 'Urumi' and 'Indian Rupee'.