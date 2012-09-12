Remakes are in a vogue in Mollywood of late what with more and more adapted versions becoming hits. Producer Menaka Suresh Kumar whose earlier movies ‘Neelathamara’ and ‘Rathinirvedam’ were successful, and whose latest film ‘Chattakkari’ releases shortly, speaks about the trend. “Both ‘Neelathamara’ and ‘Rathinirvedam’ were movies that stood the test of time. There is always an audience for classic movies, that were adored by people at that time.”

While observing the advantage of adapted versions over newly scripted ones, Sureshkumar says, “The adapted versions have a ready-made script and can be wrapped up within a certain budget.”

Talking about ‘Chattakkari’, Sureshkumar says, “The story of ‘Chattakkari’ can be related by the present day audience, which was the reason why we decided to adapt the movie. The earlier version appeared a bit dry as the shooting locale was Shornur. This time we shifted it to Ooty to make the movie more visually appealing.”

The 1974 ‘Chattakkari’ was a musical hit, and the new version’s songs are also being appreciated. The situation was similar for the producer’s ‘Neelathamara’ and ‘Rathinirvedam’ which were chartbusters even before its release. Similar has been the case for the new ‘Chattakkari’ that is getting an overwhelming response from the music lovers.

“Since the audience has already accepted the songs, I hope for a hattrick with this movie,” says Sureshkumar.