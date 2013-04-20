Like J C Daniel’s struggles to fulfill his celluloid dreams translated into a full-length movie, garnering plaudits from all over India, a group of six youngsters are all set to make a low-budget feature film that would cost just as much as Daniel’s Vigathakumaran had cost in 1930. This parapsychology thriller, named The Haunting - Oru Sathyanweshanam, is to be shot in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur over four days with three actors, two cameramen and a director. The makers claim that this will be the lowest budget feature film in the history of Indian Cinema. They have even sent out an application to the Limca Book of Records to confirm this claim.

“In this era of big-budget movies, we wanted to see how one can take a good movie with just a budget of Rs 1 lakh. Even Vigathakumaran, the first Malayalam movie shot in 1930, had a Rs 1 lakh budget, so this is an endeavour to break the myth,” says Sudheep, the director of the movie.

Parapsychology student Jisa Jose and her two friends Vijeesh and Arun go on a research to prove the existence of ghosts and paranormal activities in Kerala. The fearsome incidents they encounter will be the theme of this two-hour-long thriller. With shoulder shots taken in 5D mark III camera, the scenes will look as if shot by one of the three actors in the movie.

“This movie will have the least number of cast and crew of six cinema enthusiasts. This is indeed an experiment to enter into the world of mainstream cinema without any mainstream actors or technicians,” says Sudheep.

The makers claim that this would be the first time a movie will be addressing the emotional and psychological aspects of fear. The movie will not have any background or foreground scores in it; instead, the makers are planning to use real-time sounds that would keep the audience on the edge.

“We want the audience to experience the eerie feel by lending original sounds to the scenes. This also will be a novel experience for the Kerala audience,” says Sudheep.

Sudheep, who has served as an assistant to Jayaraj in a couple of movies, says he has the full support of his mentor in this endeavour.

“A good film will be recognised even without a set of mainstream actors. So, we do believe that our film will be a success with the help of those who love good cinema,” says Sudheep.