"Salt N' Pepper" fame Malayalam actor Asif Ali Sunday married Zama Masreen Sunday.



Asif and Zama had a traditional Muslim ceremony, but after that, the couple hit the dance floor with friends.



Zama, who hails from Kannur, is a first year degree student at a college in Kozhikode.



On June 1, a gala reception for the entire film industry will be held in Kochi.



Since his debut in 2009 with "Ritu", the 27-year-old Asif has had a moderate success in the industry, but he has become a heartthrob of the younger generation.



He has so far acted in 22 films and even shared the screen space with superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal. His popular films include "Traffic", "Ordinary", and "Salt N' Pepper".